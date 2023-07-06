Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal returns to action for the Chicago White Sox versus Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 6 at 5:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 2, when he went 0-for-1 against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .260 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (16 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%).
- In 15 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.308
|OBP
|.326
|.400
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
