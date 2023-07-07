Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .275 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 87 hits.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 62 of 80 games this season (77.5%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 19 games this year (23.8%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (35 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.319
|AVG
|.248
|.389
|OBP
|.313
|.410
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
