Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks while batting .275.
- Morel is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 65.2% of his 46 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (32.6%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with more than one RBI 11 times (23.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.282
|AVG
|.269
|.301
|OBP
|.333
|.615
|SLG
|.581
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|29/9
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Rodon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- He ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
