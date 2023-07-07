Carlos Rodon will take the hill for the New York Yankees (48-40) on Friday, July 7 versus the Chicago Cubs (40-46), who will answer with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Cubs have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Yankees (-165). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.93 ERA)

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 14-2 (87.5%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.