Nico Hoerner and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .278/.327/.387 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has put up 84 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.343/.409 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 79 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .245/.320/.413 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He's slashing .261/.355/.411 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

