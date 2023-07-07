The Chicago Cubs (40-46) will look to Cody Bellinger, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the New York Yankees (48-40) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.93 ERA).

Cubs vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.93 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.

Taillon heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Taillon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The last time the 30-year-old lefty pitched was on Friday, Sept. 30, throwing six scoreless innings as the starter against the Colorado Rockies.

He finished last season with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.028 WHIP while earning a 14-8 record.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year, he ranked 11th in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.028), and first in K/9 (12).

