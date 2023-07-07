Friday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (48-40) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (40-46) at 7:05 PM (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule