Cubs vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (48-40) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (40-46) at 7:05 PM (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|W 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|L 6-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
