Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .269 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 42 of 56 games this year (75.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (50.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (19.6%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season (48.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.301
|AVG
|.236
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.469
|SLG
|.491
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|24/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 85 home runs (1.0 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
