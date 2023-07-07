The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .253 with 61 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

In 60.7% of his games this season (51 of 84), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in six games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (27.4%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year (25 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .231 AVG .273 .358 OBP .403 .357 SLG .435 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 47/28 K/BB 43/33 3 SB 4

