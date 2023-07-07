The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24.3% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .258 AVG .171 .308 OBP .231 .625 SLG .378 19 XBH 11 12 HR 6 28 RBI 10 37/7 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings