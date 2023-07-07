Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Luis Robert (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 89 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 57 of 86 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (23 of 86), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (36.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (14.0%).
- In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.270
|AVG
|.274
|.331
|OBP
|.335
|.599
|SLG
|.543
|24
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|42/10
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
