Tim Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .213 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

In 37 of 64 games this season (57.8%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In 12 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .225 AVG .235 .250 OBP .281 .270 SLG .275 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 24/4 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings