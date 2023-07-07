Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Cardinals on July 7, 2023
Luis Robert and Paul Goldschmidt are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 89 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.333/.569 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 79 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He has a slash line of .244/.321/.435 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 18th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.370/.482 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has collected 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.328/.505 so far this year.
- Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
