Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .254 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 37 of 71 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (22.5%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (16 of 71), with two or more RBI five times (7.0%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (21.1%), including three multi-run games (4.2%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.248
|AVG
|.260
|.295
|OBP
|.326
|.381
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|22/6
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (6-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.28), 34th in WHIP (1.236), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
