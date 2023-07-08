The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 63 of 81 games this year (77.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (43.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .315 AVG .248 .383 OBP .313 .403 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 28/16 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings