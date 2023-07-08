Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Chicago Bears at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.
Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Last year the Bears won just twice at home and once on the road.
- Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).
- The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.
- On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.
- T.J. Edwards recorded 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.
Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of July 8 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.