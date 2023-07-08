On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.524 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .303.

Bellinger will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 41 of 56 games this year (73.2%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (41.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 60.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .269 AVG .336 .333 OBP .383 .442 SLG .561 12 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 18 21/9 K/BB 21/10 5 SB 6

