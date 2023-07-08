Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-190). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those games.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 43 of its 87 chances.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 20-24 17-23 24-23 26-35 15-11

