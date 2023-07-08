Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees square off against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Cubs vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 94 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - -

