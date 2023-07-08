Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the New York Yankees (48-41) on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs (41-46), who will counter with Drew Smyly. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+155). An 8-run total has been listed for this contest.

Cubs vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-2, 2.79 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 53 times and won 32, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

