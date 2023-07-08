Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (48-41) versus the Chicago Cubs (41-46) at Yankee Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on July 8.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-2) for the Yankees and Drew Smyly (7-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (400 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule