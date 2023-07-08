Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .269 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 75.4% of his 57 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (49.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 28 times this season (49.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.299
|AVG
|.236
|.331
|OBP
|.294
|.462
|SLG
|.491
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|24/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
