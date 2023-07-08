The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .226.

Sheets has recorded a hit in 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (9.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (15 of 66), with two or more RBI five times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 17 of 66 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .195 AVG .253 .277 OBP .330 .305 SLG .453 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 12 19/10 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings