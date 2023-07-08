After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jared Young At The Plate

Young is batting .192 with two triples, a home run and two walks.

Young has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .308 AVG .077 .400 OBP .143 .846 SLG .077 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings