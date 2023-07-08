Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .388, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 60 of 79 games this season (75.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (34.2%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.301 AVG .259
.349 OBP .307
.416 SLG .358
11 XBH 12
4 HR 1
25 RBI 19
16/10 K/BB 25/10
11 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole (8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
