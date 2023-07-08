Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Yankees
|Cubs vs Yankees Odds
|Cubs vs Yankees Prediction
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .388, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 60 of 79 games this season (75.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (34.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.301
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.307
|.416
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|19
|16/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|11
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.