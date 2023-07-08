Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Suzuki is batting .438 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.9%).
- In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|39
|.217
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.355
|.302
|SLG
|.466
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|48/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Cole (8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
