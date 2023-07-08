Seiya Suzuki -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 107th in slugging.
  • Suzuki is batting .438 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Suzuki has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.9%).
  • In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 39
.217 AVG .288
.331 OBP .355
.302 SLG .466
7 XBH 14
1 HR 5
11 RBI 15
24/16 K/BB 48/17
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Cole (8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks seventh, 1.140 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
