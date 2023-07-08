Seiya Suzuki -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 107th in slugging.

Suzuki is batting .438 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Suzuki has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.9%).

In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 39 .217 AVG .288 .331 OBP .355 .302 SLG .466 7 XBH 14 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 48/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings