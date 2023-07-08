On Saturday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), with multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
  • In 65 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 35
.224 AVG .235
.248 OBP .281
.267 SLG .275
4 XBH 6
0 HR 0
7 RBI 6
25/4 K/BB 34/10
2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 51st, 1.353 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
