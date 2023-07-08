Saturday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (38-52) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

Miles Mikolas (4-5) will start for the Cardinals in this matchup. The White Sox, however, have yet to list a starter.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 34%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-26 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (379 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

