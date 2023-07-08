Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox failed to cover.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 19-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

Chicago has a 19-14 record (winning 57.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 89 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-43-6).

The White Sox have gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-23 17-29 16-22 22-29 28-37 10-14

