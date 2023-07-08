The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Robert and others in this game.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Robert Stats

Robert has 90 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .271/.331/.572 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI (80 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.321/.436 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

