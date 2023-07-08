Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .258.
- In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (38.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (9.3%).
- He has scored in 21 of 54 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.289
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.279
|.458
|SLG
|.379
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|14
|16/4
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
