Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .280 with 30 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his games this year (63 of 81), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 19 games this season (23.5%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 35 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.315
|AVG
|.248
|.383
|OBP
|.313
|.403
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|28/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
