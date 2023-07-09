After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .255 AVG .240 .337 OBP .309 .484 SLG .392 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 28/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings