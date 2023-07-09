After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Vaughn has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (20.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 39.8% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 44
.255 AVG .240
.337 OBP .309
.484 SLG .392
19 XBH 18
9 HR 3
25 RBI 28
28/14 K/BB 42/14
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.