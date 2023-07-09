As of December 31 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the league.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Bears won just two games at home and once on the road.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards recorded 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of July 9 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.