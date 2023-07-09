Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees hit the field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.

Chicago is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 403 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.260 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Hendricks has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home - - 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.