Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (49-41) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (41-47) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, July 9 at Yankee Stadium. The contest will start at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA)

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 33 (61.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 22-7 (75.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

