Oddsmakers have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.325/.383 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 61 walks and 39 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .249/.376/.390 so far this season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

German has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 4.1 9 3 2 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 3.1 8 10 8 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 82 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.324/.413 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits).

He's slashed .258/.350/.405 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.