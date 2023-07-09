Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (49-41) and Chicago Cubs (41-47) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.

The Yankees will give the nod to Domingo German (5-5) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Cubs matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have come away with 15 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (403 total, 4.6 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule