Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .115 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .191.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 26 of 60 games this year (43.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.0%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (18.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 34 .148 AVG .221 .258 OBP .290 .420 SLG .478 8 XBH 14 7 HR 7 13 RBI 16 33/12 K/BB 52/10 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings