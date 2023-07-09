Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .115 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Yankees Player Props
|Cubs vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .191.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 26 of 60 games this year (43.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.0%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (18.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|34
|.148
|AVG
|.221
|.258
|OBP
|.290
|.420
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|16
|33/12
|K/BB
|52/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
