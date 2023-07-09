Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .172 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 16 of 46 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 46 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.190
|AVG
|.157
|.238
|OBP
|.211
|.207
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|22/4
|K/BB
|31/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Matz (0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
