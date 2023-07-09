Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Suzuki enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.6%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|40
|.217
|AVG
|.287
|.331
|OBP
|.353
|.302
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|49/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Yankees will send German (5-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
