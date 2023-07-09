The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Suzuki enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421.

Suzuki has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.6%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 40 .217 AVG .287 .331 OBP .353 .302 SLG .460 7 XBH 14 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 49/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings