Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tim Anderson (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- In 57.6% of his 66 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 66 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 31.8% of his games this year (21 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.217
|AVG
|.235
|.240
|OBP
|.281
|.258
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|26/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
