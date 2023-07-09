Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (38-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The White Sox have won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Chicago has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 379 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule