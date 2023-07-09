The Chicago White Sox (38-53) will lean on Luis Robert when they host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, July 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won nine of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Jake Burger 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

