The Chicago White Sox (38-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (6-5) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (6-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 3.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Giolito has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

During 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.02 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

So far this season, Matz does not have a quality start.

Matz heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

