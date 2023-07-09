Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .258.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (34 of 55), with at least two hits nine times (16.4%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 21 games this season (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (38.2%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.289
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.278
|.458
|SLG
|.374
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|14
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
