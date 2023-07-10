As of December 31 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the NFL.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

In addition, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (53.8 per game).

Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

T.J. Edwards posted 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:28 AM ET.