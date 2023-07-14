Friday, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.2%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this year, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .330 OBP .309 .473 SLG .392 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 30/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings