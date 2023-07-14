Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.309
|.473
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|30/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Morton aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
