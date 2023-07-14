Christopher Morel is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-4.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .261.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).

He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 49), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (22.4%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (59.2%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .282 AVG .245 .301 OBP .325 .615 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 33/11 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings