Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (42-47) and the Boston Red Sox (48-43) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (6-5) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been victorious in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 12-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (410 total runs).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule